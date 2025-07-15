Ronnie Coleman Opens Up On Sepsis Battle, Credits Daughter W/ Saving His Life

Play video content Instagram/@ronniecoleman8

Ronnie Coleman believes he probably would have died if it wasn't for his 13-year-old daughter ... opening up on his near-death sepsis battle in a positive update for his fans.

The legendary bodybuilder posted the clip on Tuesday ... weeks after he was hospitalized with the serious medical condition that required emergency surgery and treatment.

"Man, let me tell you, these past few weeks have been some of the toughest of my life," Coleman said. "Ya boy was hit with sepsis, and it nearly killed me."

Coleman is thankfully doing much better ... and he will shift his focus to using his experience to help others.

"Now I kinda feel a little responsibility to use my platform to raise some awareness about this thing called sepsis, because, like me, people don't even know what sepsis is until it's too late."

That said, Coleman -- an eight-time Mr. Olympia champion -- will team up with Sepsis Alliance and continue his #RonnieStrong movement to bring attention to what he calls a "silent killer."