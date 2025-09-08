Bodybuilding Champion Dead at 41, Allegedly Stabbed to Death By Girlfriend

Valter de Vargas Aita -- a bodybuilding champion -- was allegedly stabbed to death during a violent fight with his girlfriend, according to local authorities. He was 41 years old.

The fatal incident reportedly happened Sunday in Chapeco, a city in the state of Santa Catarina in Brazil.

The Civil Police of Chapeco said Aita and a woman he lived with got into a physical fight inside their apartment on Sete de Setembro Street ... and during the altercation, Valter was stabbed with a sharp weapon in the abdomen, back, face and neck.

Aita left a trail of blood as he tried to escape ... but unfortunately, he was found dead on the stairs of the building. Investigators shared photos of the alleged scene.

Officials say the 43-year-old woman in the fight was also stabbed and was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. If she survives, the Civil Police said she will be arrested for suspicion of murder.

It was also revealed the woman already had an outstanding warrant for armed robbery and another murder.

The motive for the alleged attack is still under investigation.

Aita won six state championships, according to his Instagram ... and was the runner-up in the 2024 WFF Vice World Champion.

He also worked as a personal trainer at a local gym, which remained closed on Monday following his death.