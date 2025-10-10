Sister Jean Dead At 106

Loyola-Chicago legend Sister Jean -- who became a national sensation as the chaplain and superfan of the university's men's basketball team -- has died.

Loyola University Chicago announced in a statement Sister Jean Dolores Schmidt passed away on Thursday.

Mark C. Reed -- the university's president -- says, "In many roles at Loyola over the course of more than 60 years, Sister Jean was an invaluable source of wisdom and grace for generations of students, faculty, and staff."

He continues ... "“While we feel grief and a sense of loss, there is great joy in her legacy. Her presence was a profound blessing for our entire community and her spirit abides in thousands of lives. In her honor, we can aspire to share with others the love and compassion Sister Jean shared with us.”

The university also says visitation and funeral arrangements will be announced soon.

Sister Jean became a household name during Loyola-Chicago’s improbable run to the Final Four in 2018 -- capturing national attention throughout the tournament. The Ramblers’ Cinderella story ultimately came to an end with a loss to Michigan.

Just last month, SJ retired from her longtime role as the school's minister and men's basketball chaplain. She faced health issues earlier this year, which kept her from attending the Ramblers' NIT game against Chattanooga.

Sister Jean began her teaching career at Mundelein College in 1961 ... and joined Loyola-Chicago when the two schools merged in 1991. She took on a role with the men’s basketball team a few years later.

She was 106.