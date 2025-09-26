What Sister Jean Accomplished Prior to Her Retirement at 106

Loyola University's got plenty of fans out there, and we're thinking Sister Jean's got to be one of the Ramblers' most loyal supporters.

The chaplain of the school's basketball team announced her retirement in September 2025 -- not long after she turned 106 years old.

We're going to take a look back at what the Sister Jean accomplished during her time with the Ramblers and see what led up to her eventual retirement from the school's official activities.

Jean Had Been Affiliated With Loyola for Several Decades

Jean was reportedly inspired to become a nun all the way back in third grade, and she eventually joined the Sisters of Charity of the Blessed Virgin Mary, reports WBBM-TV.

She taught at various Catholic schools around Los Angeles before she headed to Chicago after being hired at Mundelein College in 1961.

Jean's history with Loyola kicked off in 1991, when it merged with Mundelein, and she stuck around to work at the institution.

She reportedly floated the idea of retirement back in 1994, when she was 75 years old, although she decided to stay, and became the chaplain of the men's basketball team.

She Became Well-Known With NCAA Fans in 2018

Although Jean had been a fixture at Loyola games for several years, she went viral in 2018 for supporting the Ramblers as they played through the year's tournament before making it to the Final Four.

Even though Loyola came up short in the tournament, the school hooked her up with a Final Four ring to thank her for her support throughout the run.

And the gratitude didn't stop there, because the university founded a scholarship -- to provide both full and partial financial assistance to students -- to commemorate her 100th birthday in 2019, according to the The Loyola Phoenix.

Jean offered her supporters advice in her 2023 book “Wake Up with Purpose! What I’ve Learned in My First 100 Years” ... and she received a proclamation from former President Joe Biden the following year.

Jean Is Set to Remain Connected to Loyola

Concerns about Jean's health were brought up when she was absent during the NIT semifinals in April 2025.

It was announced she wouldn't be able to physically work at the school's campus four months later.

The news about her retirement broke in September, and the university's president, Mark C. Reed, issued a statement saying she'd remain a "trusted advisor" at the institution.