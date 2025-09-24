Sister Jean Retires At 106

Loyola-Chicago legend Sister Jean is retiring as the school's minister and men's basketball chaplain at 106 years old ... a role that launched her into March Madness fame in 2018.

The school's president, Mark C. Reed, confirmed the news to the student newspaper this week ... saying Sister Jean -- full name Jean Dolores Schmidt -- is not able to be physically present on campus, but will continue supporting and praying for the university.

SJ has dealt with health issues recently ... which forced her out of attending the Ramblers' NIT game against Chattanooga earlier this year.

The campus staple opened up on her struggles in a birthday letter on Aug. 21 ... stating she could not celebrate with the students due to a "bad summer cold and other health issues."

SJ became a household name during the Ramblers' improbable Final Four run in 2018 ... with nationwide coverage throughout the tournament. Loyola-Chicago ultimately lost to Michigan.

Sister Jean got her start in teaching at Mundelein College in 1961 ... and was hired by Loyola-Chicago when the schools merged in 1991, taking the role with the basketball team a few years later.