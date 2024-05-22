Dennis Rodman's Daughter, Trinity, Goes IG Official W/ NFL Player Boyfriend

Trinity Rodman -- the daughter of NBA legend Dennis Rodman -- is officially off the market ... the NWSL star confirmed she's dating NFL receiver Trinity Benson!

The 22-year-old soccer player revealed her new bae on her Instagram page on Tuesday ... acknowledging their first name quirk with the caption, "Trinity squared."

In her post, Trinity Rodman shared two pics of the new couple ... looking all lovey-dovey while enjoying each other's presence in the sunshine.

A bunch of her friends and fans expressed joy for her in the comment section of the post ... with her USWNT teammate Sophia Smith writing cheekily, "hard launch."

Benson himself couldn't help but comment, adding, "my treacherous lil' twin" with a heart hand emoji.

Unclear how the two met ... but they're both gifted athletes -- Trinity Rodman, the youngest-ever player drafted into the NWSL, is a forward for the Washington Spirit, while Benson is a former East Central Tigers receiver who played for the Broncos, Lions and, recently, the Browns. He's currently a free agent.