Dennis Rodman's GF Says She Was Against Face Tattoo Idea, 'He's Crazy!'

Dennis Rodman's girlfriend says the NBA legend's new face tattoo featuring a portrait of her was not her idea at all ... explaining to TMZ Sports that when he first told her he wanted to get it, she thought he was "crazy!!!"

Rodman and his GF, Yella Yella, spoke all about the new artwork roughly 24 hours after the former Bulls star got it done ... and the two made it clear to us, The Worm wasn't influenced by anyone other than himself when he decided to get the ink put on his cheek.

"I actually told him not to do it," Yella Yella said. "I'm like, 'What're you doing!'"

Rodman, though, said he was full-go on the idea once it popped into his head ... explaining, "This is my last dance with a woman."

"She's very lovely," he added. "And I thank her for loving me the way I am -- and that's why I did it for her."

Yella Yella says initially Rodman wanted the portrait to be even bigger than what it ultimately ended up being ... leading her to call him both "crazy" and "a wild boy."