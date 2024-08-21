Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
Loyola Chicago's Sister Jean Celebrates 105th Birthday

Sister Jean It's My Birthday!!! ... Turns The Big 1-0-5

The college basketball world is celebrating the birthday of a March Madness icon ... but it's not a player or a coach -- it's Loyola Chicago's very own Sister Jean!!!

The famous chaplain for the Ramblers men's basketball team is enjoying her 105th trip around the sun on Wednesday ... and she looks great!!

While she only became a household name following her Ramblers' upset win over Miami in the 2018 NCAA tournament, Sister Jean has been a mainstay on the university's campus for years.

She first started her higher education career in 1961 -- when she was an employee of Mundelein College. Thirty years later, the school merged with Loyola ... and she has been a mainstay on the campus ever since.

While we know her as a legend in the game, there was a chance she never would've gotten her viral fame. She was set to retire back in 1994, but was asked to take a role helping student-athletes keep their grades up and maintain their eligibility to play.

That then transitioned into her becoming the chaplain for the squad ... and the rest is history.

"That's because I love working with these young people," Jean said in her university bio. "I think that's what kept my heart young -- not my body young -- but kept my heart young all these years."

There is no word on whether she's throwing out a first pitch for the Chicago Cubs anytime soon ... but it's something she has done on her last two birthdays.

Enjoy the day, Sister Jean!!

