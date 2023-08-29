104-Year-Old Sister Jean Throws Out 1st Pitch At Brewers-Cubs Game!

Sister Jean is proof age ain't nothin' but a number!

The famous chaplain for the Loyola men's basketball team threw out the ceremonial first pitch at the Brewers-Cubs game ... at an astounding 104 YEARS OLD!!

Jean Dolores Schmidt -- Sister Jean's government name -- showed off her fastball Monday night at Wrigley Field before the Chicago Cub's played the Milwaukee Brewers.

Sister Jean throws out the first pitch at the Friendly Confines! pic.twitter.com/NrEul2wVvs — Marquee Sports Network (@WatchMarquee) August 29, 2023 @WatchMarquee

Sister Jean rocked her custom Cubs 'fit ... and tossed a better ball than 50 Cent and Conor McGregor.

No shade!

Of course, this wasn't Sister Jean's first time on the mound ... she's a pro! Last year she tossed the first pitch to celebrate her 103rd birthday!

This year's celebration isn't over just yet ... Loyola is hosting a block party on Thursday in her honor.

Sister Jean is known to be the life of the party ... first rising to fame nationally as the Loyola Ramblers went on an NCAA tourney run, making it to the Final Four, and Jean was their good luck charm.

In fact, Sister Jean was so popular, her bobblehead sold for over $300 on eBay.