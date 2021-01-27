Bernie Sanders Inauguration Bobblehead Sales Explode, Triggers Big Donation

Bernie Sanders Inauguration Bobblehead Sales Explode ... Triggers Big Donation

1/27/2021 10:15 AM PT
Exclusive

The Bernie Sanders bobblehead is ON FIRE -- with roughly 20,000 people snatching up the special Inauguration Day figure ... leading to a massive $10,000 charity donation!

Just moments after images of a bundled up Bernie went viral on social media -- the folks at the National Bobblehead Hall of Fame Museum got to work designing a special googly-headed Bernie piece.

And man, did the people LOVE IT! We're told the demand has been crazy -- and the Bernie figure is already the 2nd best-selling bobblehead they've ever produced ... behind Dr. Fauci, which is approaching 50,000 units sold.

In fact, sales have been so spectacular, the NBHOF&M says it's donating $10,000 to Meals on Wheels Vermont, Bernie's charity of choice for sweatshirts his campaign is selling that featured the same viral Inauguration Day image.

So, who's buying the Bernie bobbleheads?

We're told at least one figure has been sold in all 50 states, nearly a dozen different countries and 5 continents. Bernie-mania is global.

Oh, and if you're wondering ... the NBHOF&M's 3rd best-selling figure? Sister Jean from Loyola-Chicago!

Watch TMZ Sports on FS1
Watch The Hollywood Beatdown

Hot Video

Old news is old news!
Be First!

Get TMZ breaking news sent right to your browser!
Maybe Later