Bernie Sanders Inauguration Meme Sweatshirts Sell Out Fast
1/22/2021 5:15 PM PT
Inauguration Day Bernie Sanders freezing his ass off is the hottest thing on the internet ... and now it's also a huge fundraiser in his home state.
Here's the deal ... Sanders' campaign started hawking crewneck sweatshirts Friday with that incredibly meme-able shot of the Senator rocking his mittens for $45 each.
All proceeds are going to Meals on Wheels Vermont ... and within just a few hours they were completely sold out.
Demand was incredibly high from the jump, with the campaign website quickly adding a disclaimer saying it would be 4-8 weeks until the gear was delivered ... due to an overwhelming number of orders.
Inventory was wiped out by Friday evening, and folks late to the party were greeted by a "sold out" message on the site.
It's unclear how many sweatshirts Bernie's campaign sold, but ya gotta imagine at $45 a pop there will be plenty of Meals on Wheels served up at a crucial time for hunger across the country.
For those who missed out on the Bern ... Bernie's iconic shot's also been memorialized as a baseball card and bobblehead.