Joe Biden's Inauguration Fireworks Show Used 35,000 Firework Shells

Those bombs bursting in air for President Biden's Inauguration celebration required tens of thousands of fireworks to ensure his big day ended with a bang.

The company behind Wednesday night's fireworks show that lit up the sky while Katy Perry sang her hit, "Firework," tells TMZ ... a total of 35,000 shells exploded around the Washington Monument.

Garden State Fireworks owner August Santore tell us work began in earnest last Thursday, with a 25-man crew gearing up for the grand finale of the "Celebrating America" primetime special by setting up launching pads at 14 different locations.

With 35,000 fireworks going off, that's a lot of shells and debris to pick up ... and we're told the cleanup crew is aiming to be done by Saturday if all goes well.

The show went off without a hitch as the new Prez and First Lady soaked it all in from a White House balcony. Uncle Sam's relied on Golden State Fireworks for years, they've scored 8 straight contracts for the annual 4th of July Celebration at the National Mall.

BTW ... those 4th of July firework shows are much bigger than what we saw Inauguration Day, as this show was only 5 minutes compared to the 20-minute variety for Independence Day.

While GSF did most of the heavy lifting, we're told they also worked with a live special events company, Strictly FX, that was hired by the Inauguration Committee.