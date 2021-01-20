'Celebrating America' Virtual Concert Livens Up Biden's Inauguration

Play video content Live Stream

Joe Biden and Kamala Harris are ready to kick back with their fellow Americans after getting sworn in and put to work ... it's time for a star-studded virtual concert, and you can watch it live right here.

Tom Hanks is hosting "Celebrating America" for the next 90 minutes as the primetime special puts a bow on this historic day ... so get ready for some musical performances showing the best the country has to offer.

Kerry Washington and Eva Longoria are also part of the action ... they'll be introducing the acts and sharing stories about young folks making differences in their communities.