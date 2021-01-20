'Celebrating America' Virtual Concert Livens Up Biden's Inauguration
Joe Biden's Inauguration It's Time To Celebrate America ... Watch Virtual Concert!!!
1/20/2021 5:24 PM PT
Joe Biden and Kamala Harris are ready to kick back with their fellow Americans after getting sworn in and put to work ... it's time for a star-studded virtual concert, and you can watch it live right here.
Tom Hanks is hosting "Celebrating America" for the next 90 minutes as the primetime special puts a bow on this historic day ... so get ready for some musical performances showing the best the country has to offer.
The lineup is pretty incredible ... we're talking Demi Lovato, Justin Timberlake, Bruce Springsteen, Jon Bon Jovi, Katy Perry, Foo Fighters and John Legend ... plus Ant Clemons, Tim McGraw and Florida Georgia Line's Tyler Hubbard.
Kerry Washington and Eva Longoria are also part of the action ... they'll be introducing the acts and sharing stories about young folks making differences in their communities.
The new President and VP will make some final remarks to the American people ... and after a long day of politics and procedures, it's time to end this with a bang!!