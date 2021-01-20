Kamala Harris' Nephew-In-Law Wears Dior Air Jordan 1s To Inauguration
1/20/2021 10:05 AM PT
Swag has reached the nation's capital -- with Vice President Kamala Harris' nephew-in-law rocking the insanely expensive and rare Dior Air Jordan 1s to the inauguration!!
Social media blew up in epic proportions after the kicks were spotted during Wednesday's historic ceremony in D.C. ... with everyone asking the same question:
Who the hell has this much drip in Washington?!?!
As it turns out, it was the veep's nephew-in-law, Nikolas Ajagu -- the husband of Harris' niece, Meena -- who decided to make a big statement with his kicks.
The case was cracked when Meena was asked on Twitter if her hubby was the man in the Dior Js ... to which she hilariously responded, "Yes smh."
Of course, the Dior Jordan 1s are some of the most highly-coveted shoes on the market right now ... with an average price of $10k on reseller site StockX.
The Dior x Jordan partnership is the first high-end designer brand collab for the Jumpman ... which hit shelves for a limited release back in 2020 with a $2,300 price tag.
Celebs and star athletes with major pull have basically been the only people able to get their hands on the rare kicks -- so to see someone wearing them at the inauguration was a pretty freakin' dope moment.