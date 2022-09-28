103-Year-Old Sister Jean Throws Out First Pitch At Cubs Game

Play video content Courtesy of MLB

Sister Jean is proving yet again that age is only a number -- the famed 103-year-old Loyola Chicago chaplain threw out the first pitch at the Cubs game, and she brought the heat!!!

The most famous nun in sports was rocking a custom No. 103 jersey as she took to the diamond on Tuesday night at Wrigley Field ... just one month after she celebrated her 103rd birthday.

Sister Jean's battery mate was Clark, the Cubs' mascot, and after he received her pitch, he hugged her as the fans in the stands roared with applause.

Sister Jean's popularity grew during the 2018 NCAA tournament when her public support of the Loyola Ramblers men's basketball team seemingly became a good luck charm.

Loyola Chicago, an 11th seed from the South bracket, went on an improbable run, knocking off Miami, Tennessee, Nevada, and Kansas State en route to the Final Four.

Sister Jean's love for the Ramblers became one of the most talked-about storylines of the tournament ... as Loyola was two wins away from winning the NCAA championship.

Unfortunately for Loyola, their fairytale story ended after they lost to Michigan, 69-57, but Sister Jean cemented herself as a superfan in the hearts and minds of college hoops fans.

Sister Jean spotting in first class on Air ‘Bler One.



Chicago ✈️ Pittsburgh. #OnwardLU pic.twitter.com/TthAR6yYmi — Austin Hansen (@AustinHansenTV) March 16, 2022 @AustinHansenTV