The Moody Blues Singer & Bassist John Lodge Dead at 82

John Lodge Moody Blues Singer & Bassist Dead At 82

John Lodge, the legendary bassist and singer from The Moody Blues, has died.

The Rock and Roll Hall of Famer's family announced the news in a lengthy Facebook statement Friday ... saying his death was unexpected but he "peacefully slipped away surrounded by his loved ones and the sounds of The Everly Brothers and Buddy Holly."

His cause of his death was not disclosed.

Lodge joined The Moody Blues in 1966, right before they skyrocketed with the hit album "Days of Future Passed" ... and stuck around through their chart-topping run in the '60s, '70s and beyond.

The icon was behind hits like "Ride My See-Saw" and "Isn’t Life Strange." He stayed with the band until 2018.

Lodge was 82.

RIP

