Diane Keaton Dead at 79

Diane Keaton -- famed actress, director and producer -- has died.

The legendary Hollywood actress who starred in tons of hit movies died in California ... according to PEOPLE.

Diane's cause of death is unclear.

Her movie credits are impressive ... "Something's Gotta Give," "First Wives Club," "Father of the Bride," "Annie Hall," "The Godfather," "Book Club," "Baby Boom," "Hanging Up" and on and on.

She became famous way back in the 1970s after appearing in the 'Godfather' franchise and working with director Woody Allen.

Diane won an Oscar for Best Actress for her work in 1977's "Annie Hall" where she starred alongside Woody.

She was born in Los Angeles in 1946 and was the oldest of four children ... and her first movie was in 1970 with "Lovers and Other Strangers."

Diane got her big break playing Al Pacino's girlfriend in Francis Ford Coppola's "The Godfather" ... reprising her role as Kay Adams in the sequel and trilogy.

Other Woody Allen movies with Diane include "Interiors," "Manhattan" and "Manhattan Murder Mystery."

She even starred in a Justin Bieber music video in 2021 for his song "Ghost."

Play video content MAY 2023 TMZ.com

TMZ last saw Diane back in 2023 ... signing autographs in NYC right at the beginning of the writers' strike.

Diane never married and had two adopted children ... but during her career she was linked to Woody, Al and Warren Beatty.

She was 79.

RIP