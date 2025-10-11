Mississippi Mass Shooting, 4 Dead and 12 Injured

Four people are dead, and at least 12 others are injured following a mass shooting early Saturday morning in Leland, Mississippi.

The small town's Mayor John Lee tells TMZ the incident occurred downtown around midnight while the town was hosting visitors for Leland High School’s homecoming weekend.

Law enforcement sources tell us no suspects are in custody or have been named despite early reports claiming otherwise.

Mayor Lee says, "I extend my condolences to the families and to those injured. This has never happened before in our town, we're known for getting along well with each other."

He also confirmed four of the injured were airlifted to nearby hospitals, though their conditions have not yet been released.

The shooting reportedly happened during a celebration after Leland's high school homecoming game.