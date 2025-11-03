Jeezy Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Hip Hop Orchestra

Jay "Jeezy" Jenkins can now add "maestro" to his extensive résumé ... the Snowman just commanded hip hop's largest orchestra ever!!!

The Guinness Book of World Records certified Jeezy after he performed at his Las Vegas residency "TM:101 Live" at PH Live at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino, on Nov. 1 ... with 101 band members from the Color of Noize Orchestra!!!

Grammy Award-winning musicians Adam Blackstone and Derrick Hodge were also in the mix ... Adam served as musical director, and Derrick composed the arrangements for the show.

“This isn’t just a win for me -- it’s a moment for the culture, for music, and for Vegas,” Jeezy told the crowd. “Thank you to every musician, every fan, and everyone who believed we could take this all the way. A winner is a dreamer who never gave up!”

DJ Drama, who just reunited with Jeezy for their "Still Snowin" album, was also in attendance, as was DJ Ace.

The show's theme was "Masquerade" and Jeezy is returning in December, backed by the holiday spirit ... with a "Nutcracker" theme!!!