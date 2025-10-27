Jazz Multi-Instrumentalist Jack DeJohnette Dead At 83

Longtime jazz drummer Jack DeJohnette, who played with greats like Miles Davis and Chick Corea, died on Sunday.

The musician died at his home in Woodstock, New York, and he was surrounded by friends and family in his last hours, reports The Independent. His personal assistant reportedly stated the cause of death was congestive heart failure.

DeJohnette's musical career started at an early age, and he played piano and sang in doo-wop groups before he began playing drums in various jazz combos, according to The Guardian.

The drummer began working with Davis in the late 1960s, right when the trumpet player began moving away from traditional jazz and began working in influences from other genres of music.

DeJohnette remained with Davis' group until 1971, and he later collaborated with artists like Sonny Rollins and Herbie Hancock.

He received a Grammy Award for Best New Age Album in 2009, and he won a second Grammy for Best Jazz Instrumental Album in 2022.

The drummer also played piano on various recordings over the years, and he performed a solo concert utilizing the instrument in 2024, according to The New York Times.

DeJohnette was 83 years old.