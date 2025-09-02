Miley Cyrus Says Her Mom Tish Advised Her to Pick Looks Over Personality

Miley Cyrus just threw some shade at mom Tish ... clowning her for handing out terrible dating advice ... mainly putting hot looks way above personality.

In a video chat with The Cut, Miley spilled that Tish used to push her to stick with the wrong dudes ... simply 'cause they were easy on the eyes, joking her mom would say, "At least he’s friggin’ hot to look at."

Miley made it clear that was one piece of momma’s advice that was awful ... saying she’s more than happy with drummer Maxx Morando ... who actually respects her and means the world to her.

After a string of failed flings and a marriage -- Cody Simpson, Kaitlynn Carter and ex-husband Liam Hemsworth -- Miley said she had to learn the hard way that respect matters most, since Tish never had that listed in her top 3 dating requirements.

