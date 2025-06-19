Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869

Miley Cyrus Joins Beyoncé Onstage in Paris for Surprise Duet

By TMZ Staff
Published
Beyoncé's "Cowboy Carter" tour got a major boost of star power -- courtesy of Miley Cyrus.

Bey shocked thousands of fans at Paris’ Stade de France on Thursday night when she brought out Cyrus for a surprise performance of their Grammy-winning collaboration, "II Most Wanted."

The crowd erupted as the two powerhouse performers took the stage together for the very first time, delivering the emotional ballad that earned them Best Country Duo/Group Performance at the 2024 Grammys.

Rumors were swirling earlier in the day after fans spotted Cyrus arriving at the stadium, and the speculation turned out to be right on the money.

The moment marked a major milestone in more ways than one. This is the first time "II Most Wanted" has been performed live -- and it seems like the crowd was loving every minute of the big moment.

With Paris officially in formation, the 'Cowboy Carter' era continues to deliver unforgettable surprises!

