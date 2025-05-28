Shaboozey Defends Megan Moroney After American Music Awards Side Eye Moment

Shaboozey is setting the record straight over his viral side eye moment at the 2025 American Music Awards that had fans assuming he threw shade at fellow country artist Megan Moroney. Spoiler alert: He didn’t.

The country singer hopped on Instagram Tuesday and told trolls to quit hating on Megan after she said The Carter Family "basically invented country music" while they both presented the favorite country duo or group award at the AMAs in Vegas Monday night.

He noted his meme-worthy reaction to her statement "had nothing to do with her" and went on to praise her as an "incredibly talented, hard-working artist who’s doing amazing things for country music."

Looks like there's no beef between the pair ... but clearly, the "A Bar Song (Tipsy)" hitmaker had plenty of thoughts on the comment.

While shutting down hate aimed at Megan, Shaboozey also used his platform to drop a mini history lesson on X on Tuesday ... urging fans to take a look at "the true history of country music" and read up on some of its pioneers, including Lesley Riddle, Steve Tarter, Harry Gay, DeFord Bailey -- plus The Carter Family.

Finishing his comment on the matter with quite the diplomatic note, he added ... "The real history of country music is about people coming together despite their differences, and embracing and celebrating the things that make us alike."

BTW -- The Carter Family did have a huge influence on country music, helping put it on the map for over two decades.

It's possible Shaboozey mistakenly assumed Megan was speaking about Beyoncé -- who, as you know, made a controversial foray into country music herself last year ... and took home two AMAs for her country album "Cowboy Carter."