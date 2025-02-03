Shaboozey, J Lo, Post Malone Hit Grammys After-Parties in L.A.

Shaboozey may not have taken home any Grammys Sunday night, but the singer still came out on top thanks to his star-studded after-party.

Check it out ... the Best New Artist nominee had everyone partying it up on the dance floor, hosting an epic soiree at the Fleur Room in Los Angeles after the 2025 Grammys. Everyone from Coco Jones to Yung Gravy stopped by the bash ... which you knew would be wild considering Shaboozey is the "A Bar Song (Tipsy)" singer.

The Grammys didn't host an official after-party for this year's celebration, so plenty of other celebs hit hot spots around L.A. for some post-awards show fun. For instance, Jennifer Lopez was definitely not keeping a low profile as she stepped out in a fuzzy pink jacket after dinner at a Beverly Hills restaurant.

Post Malone looked ready to lasso up some fun in his white cowboy hat and Texas Rangers Members Only jacket, which he brought out to The Bird Streets Club in West Hollywood.

Though, it was Steven Tyler's big bash at the Hollywood Palladium where folks really let loose.

The Aerosmith frontman's celebration had a celeb-filled guest list -- including Tiffany Haddish, Mick Fleetwood, Matt Sorum, Corey Feldman, and more -- who enjoyed performances by Joan Jett, Linda Perry, and the one and only Billy Idol.