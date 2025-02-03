Dr. Dre Makes First Responders' Night With Grammys Meet And Greet

Play video content BACKGRID

Dr. Dre is showing love for the first responders who valiantly fought the deadly wildfires in L.A. in January ... coordinating a backstage meet and greet with the heroes at the 2025 Grammys.

Check it out ... the rapper takes a moment to meet, mingle and take photos with first responders who were on hand to present the Album of the Year award during music's biggest night.

While plenty of A-listers showed up at the awards show -- including Beyoncé, Taylor Swift, Miley Cyrus, Kendrick Lamar, Sabrina Carpenter and Doechii, among others -- it was the N.W.A star that the first responders were clearly the most excited to see.

Watch the vid ... the firefighters can't get enough of Dre backstage -- with many clamoring for selfies, hugging the music mogul, and all around gushing at the hitmaker.

Dre makes time for all of them, eventually bringing all the first responders in for a big group photo ... and the record producer even kisses one female firefighter on the cheek.

Dr. Dre was at Sunday night's event to watch Alicia Keys take home the Dr. Dre Global Impact Award, a golden gramophone named after him and honoring those who've made huge contributions to the music industry.