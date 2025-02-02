Lady Gaga Defends Transgender Individuals in Grammys Acceptance Speech

Play video content CBS

Lady Gaga's using her platform at the Grammys to back the LGBTQ+ community... saying trans people aren't invisible -- and, the queer community needs to be lifted up.

The singer-songwriter and Bruno Mars won the Grammy for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance for their song "Die With a Smile" ... and, after thanking her fiancé Michael Polansky, Gaga used her time to defend the trans community.

Check out the clip ... Gaga's says now it the time to have the backs of queer and transgender individuals -- adding that music is all about love.

It's a short, powerful statement ... one definitely spurred on by recent political moves -- like Donald Trump announcing the U.S. government will only recognize two genders.

Trump signed the executive order mandating just two genders back on inauguration day ... and, it stripped away some rights trans individuals have fought for over the years.

For example ... federal agencies have been ordered to enforce a bathroom ban -- making people use the bathroom that coincides with their sex at birth rather than their gender identity.

Gaga isn't the only person to speak on politics in their speeches ... Chappell Roan asked music companies to provide healthcare to young artists. Shakira shouted out the other immigrants in the country like her, and Alicia Keys defended DEI initiatives.