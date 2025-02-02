The Weeknd Makes Surprise Grammys Appearance, Beef with Recording Academy Over

Play video content CBS

A major beef ended at the Grammy Awards Sunday ... not between two artists, but between an artist and the academy itself -- 'cause The Weeknd is back in the Grammys fold.

Harvey Mason Jr. -- the Recording Academy CEO -- stepped up to talk about all the changes he's tried to implement in the last four years ... ever since The Weeknd called out the academy for a lack of transparency.

Remember ... back in 2020, The Weeknd's song "Blinding Lights" -- a super popular track which ended up skyrocketing to the top of the charts -- wasn't nominated at the 2021 Grammys.

The Weeknd then went off on the Academy ... saying he wouldn't attend the 2021 show -- citing the "secret committees" he believed were choosing the nominees.

At the time, Mason said the Grammys were constantly evolving ... but, The Weeknd still boycotted for years, refusing to submit his music for any of the trophies.

Now, Mason says he appreciates criticism ... and, the Recording Academy has worked to make the Grammys more transparent -- all of which led to The Weeknd agreeing to perform once again.

The star then walked onstage and performed two songs -- "Cry For Me" and "Harmless" -- thrilling the audience.

So, it appears he's forgiven the Recording Academy and appreciates all the work they've done to change their systems for voting ... or, it's possible he simply wanted to support the fire relief efforts this year's ceremony is supporting.

After all ... The Weeknd has raised millions for the relief effort -- and, his performance at the show may help to raise even more.