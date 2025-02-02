Beyoncé Finally Wins Album of the Year, Award Presented by L.A. Firefighters

Play video content CBS

Beyoncé has nearly 100 Grammy nominations ... and, she finally got the topnhy for the evening's top prize -- winning Album of the Year, presented by some very special guests Sunday.

To present the final award of the Grammy Awards, the Recording Academy brought out L.A. Firefighters including Los Angeles County Fire Chief Anthony Marrone and Fire Captain Sheila Kelliher Berkoh ... along with an assembled crew of firefighters behind them.

In a short speech, Marrone shouts out all the firefighters who risked their lives to fight the devastating wildfires in L.A. last month ... adding the community will build back stronger together.

The nominees are then read ... and Berkoh reads out the winner -- looking overjoyed as she announces the Queen Bey has finally won her very first Album of the Year honor.

As you can guess, Bey immediately jumps up and hugs Jay-Z ... before walking to the mic with her daughter Blue Ivy on her arm. She thanks the firefighters for their bravery, and then says this award was a long time coming.

It was Bey's second win of the night ... with her first coming for Best Country Album -- presented to her by none other than Taylor Swift.

Like we said ... this is Beyoncé's first win in the category. Jay-Z pointed out she'd never won the trophy during last year's ceremony -- in a memorable, albeit awkward, moment.

We asked John Legend if Jay's outburst would taint Beyoncé's win this year before the ceremony began ... and, he said it unequivocally would not.

BTW ... the entire Grammys ceremony was geared toward highlighting fire recovery effort in L.A. -- with a QR code consistently popping up onscreen allowing viewers at home to donate.