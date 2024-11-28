Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869

Shaboozey Gets Praise for 'Family Friendly' Halftime Show, No Political Message

Shaboozey Social Media Loves Performance ... Praised For Keeping Nudity, Politics Out

shaboozey
Getty

Shaboozey might be at a bar gettin' tipsy ... but, his halftime show performance was full of just clean, family fun -- at least, that's what some on the internet say.

Here's the deal ... the singer-songwriter performed during halftime of the Detroit Lions game against the Chicago Bears -- playing several of his hit songs including "Tipsy (A Bar Song)," "Last of My Kind" and others.

shaboozey
Getty

The 6-minute performance was well-received both in the building and online ... with many on X applauding the show for being fun and family-friendly.

shaboozey performance comments

Check out a few of the posts ... people are praising the lack of "Satanic messaging," the women wearing more conservative clothing -- arguing his performance proves America is truly "back."

Kinda strange to hear all this "family-friendly" talk about a performer whose biggest hit is all about drinking and partying at a bar ... but, that's exactly the consensus among some conservative members of the social media site.

Shaboozey Performance Pics
Launch Gallery
Shaboozey Performance Pics Launch Gallery
Getty

Either way, Shaboozey clearly appreciated the honor of performing ... thanking both the NFL and the crowd in Detroit for cheering him on during his show.

Sounds like he loved doing the show ... and, fans loved that Shaboozey wasn't twerking onstage.

related articles