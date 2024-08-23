Shaboozey Sues Record Company For Breach Of Contract

Shaboozey ain't just getting tipsy these days ... he's also making some sober legal decisions -- suing his former record company in a bid to get back his songwriting rights.

The singer-songwriter filed a lawsuit against Kreshendo Entertainment, claiming they're making it impossible for him to regain publishing rights to his music ... despite a provision in his contract which lays out a clear road map for doing so.

In 2019, Shaboozey says he terminated his publishing agreement with Kreshendo -- a company he'd been with since 2016 -- and he later personally took the company's place in a deal with music publisher Warner-Tamerlane.

According to Shaboozey, there's a clause in the contract allowing him to pay off 110% of the unrecouped balance of prior advances to Warner in order to regain control of his publishing rights ... which are way more lucrative since "A Bar Song (Tipsy)" blew up.

Shaboozey says he asked Warner-Tamerlane to tell him what he owes so he can officially get out of the deal ... but, he claims they refuse to tell him -- adding he thinks Kreshendo's asking the company not to share the info to keep Shaboozey in the deal.

The star's also suing Kreshendo for allegedly releasing several songs without prior consent from him after he terminated the contract back in 2019.