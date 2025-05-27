Shaboozey Shades Megan Moroney's Claim Carter Family Invented Country at AMAs

Play video content American Music Awards® clips provided by Dick Clark Productions, LLC and CBS

Shaboozey was not in alignment with a claim about country music's origins Sunday night -- 'cause fans instantly clocked his confusion when Megan Moroney said the Carter Family were the ones behind country music at the 2025 AMAs.

The duo was handing out the Favorite Country Duo or Group award at the 2025 AMAs Monday when Megan started reading from the teleprompter, chatting about how country’s always been part of AMA history, when she casually said the award once went to the folk music group -- "who basically invented country music."

That line stopped Shaboozey in his tracks -- he served a sharp side-eye, and let out an awkward chuckle before powering through the rest of the nominees.

What made it extra awkward was that Megan was dead serious, keeping a total poker face the whole time.

TBH, Shaboozey might’ve mixed up the Carter Family with Beyoncé’s crew -- and honestly, looks like half the internet’s just as lost.