Hollywood Stars Descend On Texas For Academy of Country Music Awards

Hollywood stars are deep in the heart of Texas ... with the Backstreet Boys, Jelly Roll, Chase Stokes and Kelsea Ballerini among the celebs in the house for a big award show.

The Academy of Country Music Awards is going down at the Ford Center at The Star in Frisco ... and ya gotta see what all the celebs are wearing.

We've seen Gretchen Wilson, Rascal Flatts, LeAnn Rimes and Eddie Cibrian, Mickey Guyton, Morgan Wade, Reba McEntire, Rita Wilson and Wynonna Judd ... just to name a few.

Reba's hosting and there are going to be live collabs from Jelly Roll and Shaboozey; Backstreet Boys and Rascal Flatts; and Brooks & Dunn with Cody Johnson.

Jelly Roll and Shaboozey have a good thing going ... they performed last month at Stagecoach in California ... as did the Backstreet Boys.

Reba, Miranda Lambert and Lainey Wilson will also team up to perform their new single "Trailblazer" ... and award presenters include Lionel Richie and NASCAR driver Chase Elliott, among others.