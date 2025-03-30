Meghan Trainor, Tina Knowles Shine at Billboard Women In Music 2025

Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869

Billboard Women in Music 2025 Shattering Glass Ceilings & Killing the Red Carpet ... Tina Knowles, Meghan Trainor & More!!!

Billboard Women In Music 2025
The Billboard Women in Music Awards brought out the biggest names in music ... and, we've got pics of all the stars who shined at the star-studded event!

Tina Knowles proved nothing beats a stylish black gown ... rocking a low-cut number and a fierce glare on the red carpet. Becky G looked angelic in a form-fitting white gown -- and, GloRilla brought a nice blend of both colors in her pantsuit-inspired ensemble.

Meghan Trainor
Meghan Trainor made us all look in her black gown with mesh shoulders and a beautiful pearl necklace before accepting the Hitmaker award during the show.

Doechii
Doechii -- who won her first Grammy last month -- proved she's fitting right into this famous company ... throwing a small smirk to the camera over her shoulder. She was there to accept the Woman of the Year award.

victoria justice
And, Victoria Justice broke into an open-mouthed smile ... laughing it up as she made her way inside.

Among the other bold-faced names in attendance ... Tinashe, Kali Uchis, Jennie Kim, Erykah Badu, JoJo Siwa, Gracie Abrams, Diane Warren, Suki Waterhouse, Tyla -- just to name a few.

The Billboard Women in Music Awards -- hosted by Laverne Cox -- honored the achievements of many of the big stars ... check out the list to see who won what.

Girls may run the world -- but, these women run music!!!

