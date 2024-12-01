Meghan Trainor Can't Smile Because of Excessive Botox

Play video content Workin' On It Podcast

Meghan Trainor should be singing "My Way," because when it comes to Botox regrets, she's had a few.

Meghan's worst fear these days is to take a pic and have the photo say, "Smile!!!" ... because she can't -- too much Botox.

The 30-year-old singer said on her "Workin' On It with Meghan Trainor & Ryan Trainor" podcast, “I got too much Botox and I need help. I messed up. I've had Botox, like, a handful of times … just my forehead.”

Well, not exactly ... she also confessed she's had filler on her upper lip ... “Someone convinced me with my little lips that if you did a lip flip, you put filler right above your upper lip, that you could have a beautiful flip on your upper lip, and I could have one for the first time in my whole 30 years of living — it was not true.”

She showed people the current limits to her smile ... it ain't big, that's for sure. She says it actually hurts to smile.