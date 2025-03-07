Tina Knowles Says She Won't Date Anyone Younger Than Her

Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869

Tina Knowles I Won't Date Anyone Younger!!!

Tina Knowles says she's not looking into dating anyone ... but, if she decides to jump back in the dating pool, she says there's no way she's getting with anyone younger than her.

We caught up with Knowles at For The Love Of Our Children Gala -- the 10th edition of the National CARES Mentoring Movement's gala -- in NYC ... and, we had to ask her about her dating prospects since Kanye West shared a photo of The Game allegedly sliding into Tina's DMs.

TK says she's got no time for younger men ... 'cause she doesn't want to get compared to their mom -- and, she doesn't want to be "anyone's sugar mama."

Knowles then adds dating isn't a priority for her ... and, while she'd be happy to fall in love because she certainly believes in it, she's fine if she doesn't.

We asked Tina specifically about The Game's banana emoji DM too ... check out her reaction -- sounds like she's not jumping to hit him back.

As you know ... Tina and Beyoncé's father, Mathew, split back in 2011. She married Richard Lawson in 2015, though they divorced last year.

tina knowles and richard lawson
Getty

So, husband No. 3 isn't around the corner for Tina ... though she's not totally closing the door on love.

