Fans Brawl at Beyoncé's 'Cowboy Carter' Concert in London

Beyoncé’s “Cowboy Carter” tour is bringing major yeehaw energy -- maybe a little too much -- 'cause some fans were caught in the middle of a saloon-style showdown at her "Cowboy Carter" tour stop in London this week.

Check out the video ... all seems honky tonky and happy as Queen Bey belts out her 2008 hit "Why Don't You Love Me" Thursday night -- but things go downhill as the camera pans to the crowd.

Social media footage shows a person in a blinged-out black cowboy hat passionately throwing fists at a dude in a black T-shirt. Some nearby concertgoers step in to try to break it up ... but it looks to be a downhill battle.

Unclear if security had to lasso things back under control. TMZ reached out to the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium for comment ... so far, no word back.

Bey's first show in London was quite eventful -- at another point during her performance, she suffered a wardrobe malfunction that left her chaps around her ankles! No sweat from the singer, though ... she shimmied down and pulled her chaps back up before a backup dancer swiftly secured them back into place.

And as we've reported ... there have been a handful of Wild Wild West scenarios in the crowd at "Cowboy Carter" shows. Fans broke out into a brawl just feet from the stage at a show in Chicago and got into a heated altercation in the VIP lounge in Los Angeles.