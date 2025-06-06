Beyoncé's Chaps Fall Off Mid-Song During 'Cowboy Carter' Show

Talk about a Beyonc-SLAY. The singer effortlessly performed through a major wardrobe malfunction at her Thursday night "Cowboy Carter" tour show in London ... continuing to belt out "I'm That Girl" after her chaps fell to the floor!

Check out the video ... the "16 Carriages" singer didn't miss a beat after her chaps broke loose and fell to her ankles. She simply slid down as if it were part of her choreography and smoothly pulled them right back up with a smile.

Play video content Tiktok/@amritkg95

A backup dancer rushed in for a quick fix, securing the metallic fringe chaps like nothing ever happened ... like the true pros they are.

Beyoncé is no stranger to onstage mishaps ... just a few weeks ago, her team seemingly forgot to mark her spot at her Los Angeles concert -- making her do a double-take and guess where she was supposed to stand.

Just a few songs later, a crew member had to join her to fix an issue with her glove.

No worries here -- the show went on, and Queen Bey kept slaying like nothing ever happened. She truly is that girl.

Bey kicked off her latest tour on April 28 at SoFi Stadium in California. She has five more shows in London before she moves on to Paris and heads back to the States.