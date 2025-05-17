Beyoncé Fans Fight at Chicago Show Just Feet Away From Stage, On Video

Beyoncé's "Cowboy Carter" tour is bringing out a crowd straight out of a saloon in the Old West ... 'cause a fight broke out during another one of her shows!

The singer-songwriter played Chicago's Soldier Field earlier this week and -- after taking the stage two hours later due to severe weather -- she played all of her hits ... including the soulful "II HANDS II HEAVEN."

While Bey sings the calming gospel-country song, it seems some took it as an opportunity to bring their hands down away from heaven and toward each other's face ... rumbling on the stadium floor.

Check out the clip ... chairs are being knocked away and two people are trying to grab at each other -- while several individuals in cowboy hats get in between and try to break it up.

At least one person seems to bring their hand down on another's head, further inflaming tensions ... though ultimately the fight ends with both sides staggering away from one another.

Unclear if anyone was kicked out or arrested over the incident ... but, Bey just kept on singing -- not letting anything distract her despite the group's proximity to the stage.

TMZ reached out to Soldier Field for comment ... so far, no word back.

Play video content 4/28/25 Brian Prahl/Aurora/Splash News

As you know ... Bey kicked off her tour at SoFi stadium in Los Angeles last month -- and, fans resorted to violence on the first night then, too.

Play video content TMZ.com

One woman knocked the cowboy hat off another's head ... and, the situation devolved into pushing, shoving and cowboy-boot kicking -- a real violent rumble.