Tina Knowles Suffers Wardrobe Malfunction, Keke Palmer Saves the Day

Tina Knowles found herself in a fashion mishap -- but leave it to Keke Palmer to turn a wardrobe emergency into comedy gold.

The matriarch was in Los Angeles on Friday to promote her new memoir when her strapless dress began to slip mid-conversation. Keke, who moderated the evening, leapt into action, steadying Tina and easing the moment with her signature wit.

Video posted on TikTok shows Palmer helping Beyonce's mom readjust the dress while a stylist quickly jumped in.

Despite the unexpected moment, Knowles handled it with poise, and Palmer kept the crowd entertained.

Reacting to the crowd’s gasps, Palmer cracked ... "Well they was acting like it was a whole murder show! I saw the teleprompter started typing, ‘We need something’"