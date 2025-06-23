Miley Cyrus & Naomi Campbell Ignore Fans at Meet and Greet, On Video

Play video content

Miley Cyrus and Naomi Campbell had some catching up to do -- and forget grabbing a quiet coffee ... they had a whole hangout at a fan meet and greet, no less.

Yup, fans rolled up one by one at the London signing for Miley’s new single, "Every Girl You've Ever Loved" -- feat. Naomi, of course. But the two were so locked in their own convo, they barely threw a glance at anyone.

TBH, it's kinda brutal ... especially after waiting in a monster line, fans got nada. A couple lingered, praying for eye contact -- before the photogs ordered them to turn around for the pic.

To be fair, the meet and greet was long, and there's other video showing them interacting with some fans.

But for the fans who got snubbed? Total buzzkill -- and the internet came in hot, roasting Miley and Naomi for acting like fans were invisible.