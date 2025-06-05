Miley Cyrus Turns Heads in Sheer Black Gown After NYC Performance

Miley Cyrus took the Big Apple by storm Wednesday ... putting on a wild performance and then dazzling her gazillion fans in her super sexy outfit right on the street.

It all started with Miley's concert last night ... the singer jumped onstage and belted out a bunch of tunes off her new album, "Something Beautiful," at Rough Trade Below in the famed Rockefeller Center in Midtown Manhattan.

Video shows Miley -- clad in jean shorts, fishnets, a shirt and jacket -- standing in front of a mic and singing one of her hits, "Easy Lover."

After the gig, Miley cruised back to the Carlyle Hotel on the Upper East Side and made quite the splash after she stepped out of a vehicle with the way she was dressed.

Check out the photos ... Miley -- now wearing a sheer black dress with underwear and no bra -- signs a slew of her "Something Beautiful" albums for fans gathered outside the hotel.

Miley even autographed a copy of the record for a fan who posted a pic on X earlier in the day. She wrote a message on the cover that read, "The Best Liam." Of course, Miley took an obvious shot at her ex-husband, actor Liam Hemsworth, who she divorced in 2020.