Billy Ray Cyrus Calls Tish Cyrus A 'Strong Mother,' Admits Marriage to Him Was Hard

Admits He Was Hard to Be Married To ...

Billy Ray Cyrus and Tish Cyrus might actually be reconciling ... 'cause Billy Ray just heaped praise on his ex-wife -- and admitted he's at fault for many of their marital issues.

The singer-songwriter took to Instagram to share a loving Mother's Day message ... starting with praise for his own mother, Ruthie -- from whom he says he inherited an ear for music.

BRC then asks fans for prayers because his family's so close to healing -- and, to prove it, he shouted out Tish ... who he's seemingly been at odds with since their shocking divorce.

Billy calls Tish a "strong mother" ... adding he's the first to admit that he wasn't an easy person to be married to -- and, he's great at making mistakes.

He calls himself an imperfect man ... but adds his mom always told him life is a series of adjustments -- and, he's still working on making many of them.

As far as we can tell, this is the first time Billy's admitted to wrongdoing in his marriage publicly ... and, it seems like tensions between him and Tish have died down considerably since Tish filed for divorce back in 2022.

Of course, Tish has moved on ... marrying "Prison Break" star Dominic Purcell -- and, Billy's now with actress Elizabeth Hurley after his short marriage to Firerose ended in annulment.

BTW ... Billy's also got some kind words for his daughter Miley in the post -- another sign the two aren't beefing like they used to anymore. This comes just a couple days after Billy shared a pic with Miley and his son, Braison.