Miley Cyrus & Billy Ray Saw Each Other Recently, No Strain in Relationship

Miley Cyrus is in a good place with her father ... because we're told she's been spending time recently with Billy Ray.

Sources close to the Cyrus family tell TMZ ... Miley and Billy have a good relationship and they have been hanging out.

There were a bunch of media reports last year speculating things were icy between them -- mostly after Miley snubbed Billy Ray in an acceptance speech at the Grammys -- but we're told the two have maintained a good relationship over the years and see each other in person from time to time.

Billy recently posted about Miley on social media, sharing a throwback clip of her singing and playing the piano and adding ... "Can’t wait to see this young lady. Crazy how time flies." We're told the post didn't come out of left field.

Miley's posts were mostly absent from Billy Ray's socials during his marriage to his ex-wife, Firerose ... but they've divorced, and now he's back to posting about Miley.

Our sources say Billy didn't have access to his social media accounts when he was with Firerose ... and now he's back to posting what he used to ... family content.

We reached out to a rep for Billy, who had no comment.