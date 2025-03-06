Miley Cyrus 'Flowers' Music Video House Sells for $5 Million

One of the most-filmed private homes in Los Angeles County just sold ... so, sounds like Miley Cyrus won't be able to use it in another music video.

A 4-bedroom, 6-bathroom home in Los Angeles' San Fernando Valley sold Tuesday for $5 million ... and, the house comes with a pretty historic past in the entertainment industry.

The property -- located in Chatsworth -- has been used in multiple movies, TV shows and music videos ... including the flicks "Dreamgirls" and "Bewitched," and TV shows "Beef" and "Mad Men."

Music fans will recognize the house from Cyrus' "Flowers" music video ... serving as the house where Miley goes for a swim, works out, and even jumps in the shower for a steamy shot. And, Frank Sinatra was said to have rented the place from 1960 to 1964.

The Mid-Century Modern house boasts 6,661 square feet of living space -- and, it seems to be a good investment for whoever bought the place -- 'cause it generates between $750K and $1.2 million in revenue each year from various shoots.

We're told the house has been overpriced for years ... but, Craig Knizek and Blair Chang from The Agency helped bring the price down -- and, it sold shortly afterward.