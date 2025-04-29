Billy Ray Cyrus Kisses New GF Elizabeth Hurley at Nashville Airport

It was a lil’ achy breaky moment for Elizabeth Hurley as her new boo Billy Ray Cyrus dropped her off at the airport -- sending her off with a goodbye kiss that had all the country feels.

Peep the pics, obtained by TMZ -- Elizabeth was clearly in her feels at Nashville International Airport on Monday night, sneaking in kisses and hugs before hitting Billy with a full-on pout to show just how bummed she was to say goodbye.

The couple looked like any other pair saying their goodbyes -- except they were serving serious A-list energy, with Brit beauty Liz deep in her adopted country era, rocking a suede coat and boots.

Unclear exactly where Liz was headed, but it’s looking like these two are kicking things off long-distance -- so it only seems fair that BRC hops across the pond to her native UK next.

It was just this past Easter Liz went IG official with Billy -- leaving fans scratching their heads over the unexpected pairing ... but hey, clearly it’s working!