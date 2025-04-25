Billy Ray Cyrus Gushes Over Elizabeth Hurley Romance, Says She Makes Him Happy

Elizabeth Hurley seems to have cured Billy Ray Cyrus' achy breaky heart ... because he says he's the happiest he's been in a long time, thanks to their new romance.

The country crooner opens up about their "beautiful" relationship -- which went Instagram official Sunday -- on Friday's episode of "The Ty Bentli Show" ... and he even gushes about her model son, Damian.

He notes ... "I do love him a lot, and it’s great that God brought them into my life when he did. It’s just a good thing."

Billy also reveals the flame ignited after the British actress and supermodel reached out to him amid his turbulent 2024 split from his ex-wife, Firerose, to let him know he's "got a friend" in his corner. Billy was also previously married to Tish Cyrus for 28 years before divorcing in 2022.

He says the text could not have come at a better time because he was feeling really down in the dumps, like he couldn't get "knocked down any flatter."

Even sweeter, the "Old Town Road" hitmaker says Elizabeth -- who he met while filming "Christmas in Paradise" in 2022 -- is "impressively brilliant" and reminds her of his close family friend, Dolly Parton.

Most importantly, BRC says his better half makes him laugh, adding ... "If you can laugh together, you can make it through everything."