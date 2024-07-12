Billy Ray Cyrus' Estranged Wife Can't Use His Credit Cards Any More

Billy Ray Cyrus and his estranged wife Firerose are fighting over money as their divorce gets nastier ... and now a judge just ordered she has to stop using his credit cards.

According to new legal docs, obtained by TMZ, a judge ruled Billy Ray's estranged wife can no longer use his American Express business account, or any other credit card account he or his business owns.

As we reported ... Billy Ray claims Firerose made 37 unauthorized charges on his American Express business credit card between May 23 and June 7 ... totaling a cool $96,986.05.

Miley's dad alleges Firerose ran up the tab and overcharged the account without his knowledge, claiming he never gave her access to his accounts or his credit cards.

Play video content TMZ.com

For her part, Firerose claims she's been allowed to use Billy Ray's credit cards since she moved in with him back in 2022 ... and she says was never confined to a spending limit.

What's more, Firerose claims she's simply maintaining an already-established lifestyle ... and, she should be allowed to continue spending Billy Ray's money for her expenses and attorneys fees, while they're still married.

Play video content

Ultimately, the judge sided with Billy Ray.

This drama is all part of a nasty split ... and there's been mud-slinging ever since Billy Ray filed to annul their marriage at 7 months as husband and wife.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.