Billy Ray Cyrus Slams Estranged Wife's Claims He Abandoned Her Over Mastectomy

Billy Ray Cyrus is pushing back against his estranged wife's claim he abandoned their marriage just one day before her scheduled double mastectomy ... telling a different story.

The country star filed a legal response to Firerose's allegations Monday ... claiming her surgery was actually scheduled for June 6 last year, not May 24 as she alleged. What's more, he alleges she set it for this date as a calculated move for her to tarnish his career by threatening to attribute their split to her double mastectomy.

He claims she said to him, "If you even think about divorcing me right now, I will tell everyone that you did it because of the double mastectomy and your career will be over."

BRC also asserts in the docs that Fireroses' procedure was elective, contradicting her claim the surgery was highly recommended by doctors.

He goes as far as to allege she didn't have cancer during their time together, nor did she show any early signs of cancer. He also claims he only learned about it after their marriage.

He acknowledges Firerose was a carrier of the BRCA1 gene linked to breast cancer -- but he believes she knew about the gene 4 years before they began dating ... that's what he's alleging in his response anyway.

In a further rebuttal to Firerose's claims, Billy denies allegations he coerced her into indefinitely postponing the surgery or that he promised to cover any expenses not covered by insurance.

Of course, this contradicts Firerose's own claim -- namely, that she was under the impression Billy would finance the procedure, only to have the rug pulled out from under her. According to her, this left her scrambling to pull finances together.

We broke the story ... BRC rushed to court in May seeking to scrap his marriage entirely -- and while he cited marital misconduct then ... he didn't clarify the specifics, at first.

