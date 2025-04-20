Elizabeth Hurley & Billy Ray Cyrus Seem to Debut New Relationship

Elizabeth Hurley and Billy Ray Cyrus are proving spring is a time for new beginnings ... 'cause they appear to be dating based on their loved-up Easter post.

The actress and singer posted a shared Instagram post Sunday ... with BRC leaning in close and planting a kiss on EH's cheek while she giggles in front of the camera.

Billy's wearing a pair of green bunny ears in the snap ... captioned by Hurley as "Happy Easter ♥️" -- with no other context for fans.

As you can imagine, the pic sent social media into a frenzy ... with fans and famous friends -- like Emmy nominee Melissa Gilbert -- expressing confusion.

Elizabeth's son, Damian, wrote a comment on the post as well ... writing, "🥳♥️" -- so, it seems safe to say this didn't come as a surprise to him.

As you know ... Billy ended his decades-long relationship with Tish Cyrus -- mother to Miley, Noah, Brandi, Braison and Trace Cyrus -- back in 2022, leading to a heap of reported family tension.

He remarried the following year ... tying the knot with Firerose -- though the marriage only lasted about a year and resulted in name-calling between the two, as well as Cyrus accusing Firerose of misleading and using him to advance her own career.

Elizabeth has been in several high-profile relationships over the years ... dating actor Hugh Grant in the 1990s and marrying businessman Arun Nayar in 2007. They divoreced in 2011.