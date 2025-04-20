Elizabeth Hurley & Billy Ray Cyrus Seem to Debut New Relationship
Elizabeth Hurley & Billy Ray Cyrus Cuddled Up in Easter Post ... Debuting New Romance???
Elizabeth Hurley and Billy Ray Cyrus are proving spring is a time for new beginnings ... 'cause they appear to be dating based on their loved-up Easter post.
The actress and singer posted a shared Instagram post Sunday ... with BRC leaning in close and planting a kiss on EH's cheek while she giggles in front of the camera.
Billy's wearing a pair of green bunny ears in the snap ... captioned by Hurley as "Happy Easter ♥️" -- with no other context for fans.
As you can imagine, the pic sent social media into a frenzy ... with fans and famous friends -- like Emmy nominee Melissa Gilbert -- expressing confusion.
Elizabeth's son, Damian, wrote a comment on the post as well ... writing, "🥳♥️" -- so, it seems safe to say this didn't come as a surprise to him.
As you know ... Billy ended his decades-long relationship with Tish Cyrus -- mother to Miley, Noah, Brandi, Braison and Trace Cyrus -- back in 2022, leading to a heap of reported family tension.
He remarried the following year ... tying the knot with Firerose -- though the marriage only lasted about a year and resulted in name-calling between the two, as well as Cyrus accusing Firerose of misleading and using him to advance her own career.
Elizabeth has been in several high-profile relationships over the years ... dating actor Hugh Grant in the 1990s and marrying businessman Arun Nayar in 2007. They divoreced in 2011.
We've reached out to Billy and Elizabeth for more details on their situationship ... so far, no word back.