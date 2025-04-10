Tish Cyrus and Daughter Noah Share TikTok Video, Supposed Beef Squashed

TikTok ... The Time Is Up On Our Beef!!!

The Cyrus fam's back to their groove, 'cause Miley Cyrus' mom Tish and sister Noah just dropped a super fun vid, busting moves and flashing grins like there was never any supposed beef between them.

Play video content TikTok/@noahcyrus

Noah posted a TikTok clip Sunday showing her and Tish vibing to "Pop Muzik" by M, with her caption, "Mommyyy. Guess who's replacing Brandi @Sorry We're Cyrus" -- jokingly hinting she's stepping in to cohost her mom's podcast with her.

As we spilled over a year ago, the rumor mill was buzzing with accusations that Tish swiped her now-hubby, Dominic Purcell, right from under Noah's nose.

Apparently, Noah and Dominic had a thing going before he ended up in Tish's arms -- so her absence from her mom and Dom's Malibu wedding in August 2023 seemed to make a little more sense.

But it looks like the mother-daughter duo might've been patching things up for a while now -- Noah posted a birthday tribute to Tish last May, right after a sweet Mother's Day shout-out.