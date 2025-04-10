Tish Cyrus and Daughter Noah Share TikTok Video, Supposed Beef Squashed

Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869

noah cyrus tish cyrus dancing getty tiktok composite maine
Getty / TikTok @noahcyrus Composite

The Cyrus fam's back to their groove, 'cause Miley Cyrus' mom Tish and sister Noah just dropped a super fun vid, busting moves and flashing grins like there was never any supposed beef between them.

Noah posted a TikTok clip Sunday showing her and Tish vibing to "Pop Muzik" by M, with her caption, "Mommyyy. Guess who's replacing Brandi @Sorry We're Cyrus" -- jokingly hinting she's stepping in to cohost her mom's podcast with her.

As we spilled over a year ago, the rumor mill was buzzing with accusations that Tish swiped her now-hubby, Dominic Purcell, right from under Noah's nose.

Apparently, Noah and Dominic had a thing going before he ended up in Tish's arms -- so her absence from her mom and Dom's Malibu wedding in August 2023 seemed to make a little more sense.

But it looks like the mother-daughter duo might've been patching things up for a while now -- Noah posted a birthday tribute to Tish last May, right after a sweet Mother's Day shout-out.

noah and tish cyrus
Getty

While it's all smooth sailing for Tish and Noah now, the real family drama seems to be coming from Billy Ray -- he’s currently dealing with some ongoing beef between his sons, Trace and Braison!

